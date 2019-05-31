Fox News defended Laura Ingraham following a segment where she presented an open white supremacist as one of a number of “prominent voices censored on social media.”

On her show Thursday, Ingraham showed off a graphic presenting “prominent voices” banned from Facebook, including white supremacist Paul Nehlen.

Nehlen, who has been permanently banned from Facebook and Twitter, is an open anti-Semite and racist who has praised the man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Fox released a statement defending Ingraham on Friday:

“It is obscene to suggest that Laura Ingraham was defending Paul Nehlen’s despicable actions, especially when some of the names on the graphic were pulled from an Associated Press report on best known political extremists banned from Facebook. Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America.”

The AP report cited by Fox News notes that Facebook banned a number of extremist personalities from the platform, including conspiracy theorists Alex Jones and Laura Loomer.

Both Jones and Loomer were also listed on Ingraham’s graphic of “prominent voices censored by social media.”

During the segment, Ingraham defended those pictured as victims of a social media crackdown on conservatives. “It’s people who believe in border enforcement, people who believe in national sovereignty,” Ingraham said of the people on the graphic.

