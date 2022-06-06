Fox News Will Not Carry Thursday’s Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Fox News will not carry Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, as its usual lineup will air.

The hosts will cut in to the proceeding when or if they feel doing so is warranted, the network said.

Fox News stated while it will not cover the hearing in full, live coverage will be “offered to FOX broadcast affiliates across any of their platforms.”

The network added Fox News viewers who do wish to watch the hearing in full can tune in to Fox Business Network. Network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor special coverage for the hearing over on Fox Business Network.

At 11 p.m. ET, Shannon Bream will join the duo for a two-hour reaction special back on Fox News Channel.

Gutfeld! will be preempted as a result.

The Jan. 6 committee has enlisted former ABC News executive James Goldston to help them present evidence about the Capitol riot.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Democratic lawmakers for hiring Goldston on his show Monday evening.

“How grotesque a joke is the January 6 committee?” he asked? “Well, Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi have hired the producer from Good Morning America, not to do a prostate health update, but to put together a primetime show trial this Thursday.”

Carlson also teased his special of sorts.

“There are a lot of questions unanswered from January 6th,” he said. “A lot. We’ll tell them to you at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.”

Thursday’s primetime hearing will be the first of many to come. The Washington Post reported,

The committee plans to detail their findings of what they say was a months-long Republican conspiracy to overthrow Joe Biden’s legitimate election victory, led by President Donald Trump. The committee could even accuse Trump of committing a crime by intentionally trying to stop Congress’s certification of Biden’s win on Jan. 6, 2021.

The hearing will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com