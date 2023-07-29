Fox Business White House correspondent Ed Lawrence got zinged when he grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about proposed efficiency standards that have caused a panic among conservatives.

Republicans have been whipping up a frenzy over appliance efficiency standards — particularly for gas stoves — that have been around for decades and were enacted by three different Republican presidents.

At Monday’s edition of the White House briefing, Lawrence asked a characteristically overheated question about proposed standards that wouldn’t go into effect until 2029 — and would not require a single homeowner to replace an appliance.

After KJP answered, another reporter dropped a one-liner that lampooned the concern:

ED LAWRENCE: On appliances. So, from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units with regulation, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters. How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace, then, because of regulations? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, just to be clear, when it comes to water heaters — and it is — it is — it is proposed, what has been put forward. And if it is enacted, it would not take it into effect until 2029. So, let’s not forget that. So, we want to make sure that we have the facts out there. And if and when it is enacted, it’s going to help consumers save about $11 billion a year. That’s what the President wants to do. He wants to make sure that we lower costs for the American people. That’s why the Inflation Reduction Act is so important — right? — because it’s going to provide up to $2,000 in credit as it relates to energy. So those are the things that the President is focused on. But, again, if enacted, it wouldn’t be enacted until 2029. And when it — and if it is enacted, to add to that, consumers would save $11 billion a year. AIDE: One or two more. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay. Q So my toaster is safe? (Laughter.)

Several months ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the issue by Bloomberg News White House correspondent Justin Sink and Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, and she told them “the President does not support banning gas stoves.”

On the other hand, that’s just what someone who is coming for your gas stove would say.

