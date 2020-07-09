Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher offered a personal, alarming account of the coronavirus pandemic’s strain on medical resources throughout the country.

Fisher is the daughter of Dr. Bill Fisher, a 74-year-old emergency room physician who has appeared on Fox before to talk about the Texas Medical Center’s efforts to counteract Covid-19. On Wednesday, Fisher posted a Twitter thread about a new conversation with her father, who said Houston’s running out of hospital beds because of the voracious demands the pandemic.

“Yesterday, I could not find a single hospital bed – ICU or otherwise – in the entire greater Houston area,” Fisher said, quoting her dad. “We had nowhere to send people other than to send them out-of-state or to nearby cities such as Austin or San Antonio.”

This morning, @DrBillFisher was finally able to transfer a critical (non-COVID) patient after a single ICU bed opened up at a hospital in Galveston about 45 minutes away, but only after the patient had been waiting in his emergency room for over 19 hours. — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) July 8, 2020

Fisher emphasized the severity of the situation by pointing out that Texas Medical is “the largest medical complex IN THE WORLD,” and he father has never seen anything like this.

“Other times it’s been tough, but I’ve never called every hospital system in the city of Houston and they tell me they have no bed availability,” he said.

.@DrBillFisher describes what is happening as the worst he has seen in his 40+ years of practicing emergency medicine in Houston. “Other times it’s been tough, but I’ve never called every hospital system in the city of Houston and they tell me they have no bed availability." — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) July 8, 2020

Fisher concluded the thread by offering some final assessments from her father.

Despite the tremendous strain on hospitals across the city, @DrBillFisher says: “We don’t need anything from the federal government. This is Texas.” — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) July 8, 2020

Texas is one of several states that has seen a recent spike in Covid-19 cases. Officials reported over 10,000 new cases in the state on Tuesday, and the state has seen a major uptick in hospitalizations connected to the virus.

