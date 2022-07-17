Fox Sports Apologizes For Superimposing Graphics Over 9/11 Memorial During Baseball Game

Fox Sports apologized after superimposing graphics over the 9/11 memorial where the twin towers once stood during a broadcast on Saturday night.

“During tonight’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision,” Fox Sports told the Daily Beast in a statement.

The image, which flashed on the screen briefly, sparked a quick and fierce backlash online.

The graphic imposed the logos of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees over the reflecting pools at the 9/11 memorial during the game between the two teams.

“There are ideas that are merely bad, ideas that are downright terrible, and then there is what the Fox Sports graphic department came up with for Red Sox-Yankees, superimposing team logos on the site of the former Twin Towers,” wrote sports reporter Andrew Mason on Twitter.

“There have to be firings over this. Lots of them,” added Keith Olbermann, who is known for his caustic language online.

“What. Goddamned. Fox. Assholes,” he added.

There are ideas that are merely bad, ideas that are downright terrible, and then there is what the Fox Sports graphic department came up with for Red Sox-Yankees, superimposing team logos on the site of the former Twin Towers: pic.twitter.com/o1Nvuxb4ao — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 17, 2022

Here is video of @MLBONFOX and @FoxSports superimposing MLB logos over the 9/11 Memorial. There have to be firings over this. Lots of them. What. Goddamned. Fox. Assholes. pic.twitter.com/LnQEaVuMYJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 17, 2022

Of all the NYC aerial shots Fox Sports could have used, they decided to superimpose their baseball logo over the 9/11 Memorial? Horrible. pic.twitter.com/aM8XtGpACU — Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) July 17, 2022

Can someone tell ⁦@FOXSports⁩ never to do this again? Beyond offensive. pic.twitter.com/Jf7D8DXLKf — Carol Eggers (@ceggersmidwest) July 17, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com