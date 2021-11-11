Fox’s Bill Hemmer Burns Biden: ‘What Has Joe Biden Managed in His Life?’

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer took aim at President Joe Biden on Thursday for his handling of inflation, saying his administration needed to prove it could “manage their way out of this one.”

“It’s not transitory,” Hemmer said in a conversation with Fox’s Martha MacCallum. “It’s getting worse. What I think about now is what can this administration manage effectively. Think about the list right now. You had Covid. The vaccines were in the pipeline and that process is underway. The distribution, they did well at that. He said July Fourth was ‘freedom from Covid.’ Didn’t happen. You think about Afghanistan. Think about inflation. What has Joe Biden managed in his life?”

“I talked to some guys on the Hill and some people who are out of office, now retired,” Hemmer said, noting that Biden headed the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “I wanted to know, you as a lawmaker, what do you manage? These positions were described as figureheads. You take the job and you fly around the world. … This administration right now has to prove they can manage their way out of this one. This is a tough nut to crack.”

MacCallum voiced her agreement. “You make a good point,” she said. “He’s never run a business. Most people have a very good sense of all their costs going up, and that’s just something you don’t get if you have never run a business.”

Biden has come under fire for his handling of inflation from Republicans and some Democrats, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who served under President Bill Clinton. Summers has been vocal in his criticism, saying last week the administration was “not fully recognizing the gravity of the situation.”

Watch above via Fox News.

