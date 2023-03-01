Fox’s Bret Baier GRILLS FBI Chief Wray on ‘Show Of Force’ In Trump Raid Versus Handling of Biden: ‘How Do You Explain That?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on the different ways the agency handled searches of ex-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to secure classified documents.

The probe into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act is now being headed by special counsel Jack Smith. The investigation into the much smaller number of documents found and reported voluntarily by Biden is being handled by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier confronted Wray over the “show of force” that was used in the search of Trump’s home “as opposed to the documents investigation for President Biden and how that went down”:

BRET BAIER: Let’s talk about the dual system that conservatives point to the documents investigation for former President Trump and the raid that happens in Mar-a-Lago. That show of force in that way, as opposed to the documents investigation for President Biden and how that went down. You find out about those documents before the November election. The FBI then does the search of the house after that, but does not say anything prior to the midterm election. So those two things are, stick in people’s minds as different, handled differently. How do you explain that? CHRISTOPHER WRAY: So we have a long history of handling investigations into the mishandling of classified information. And our standard for approaching those investigations is the same no matter who it is, our basic approach is the same. That approach means that we typically start with the least intrusive means to try to retrieve the improperly stored classified information. But if those less intrusive means don’t work, and certainly if they’re frustrated in some way, then we adapt and turn to other legal tools that we’ve been entrusted with. BRET BAIER: Are you at the table for that decision of how it looks to go after a former president like the way that it happened in Mar-a-Lago? CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Well, I oversee the FBI. I expect any significant investigation to be conducted by the book. And I do that with adherence to our rules, our policies, our practices. BRET BAIER: Why didn’t we know anything about the FBI looking into President Biden prior to the election? CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Well, again, I can’t talk about specific investigations that are ongoing, both of which are being led by special counsel, other than to say it is not our normal practice to discuss publicly specific investigations.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

