Fox News contributor and hardcore Trump supporter Dan Bongino briefly defended Sen. Mitt Romney’s faith from the deluge of vitriol that has poured forth from the right-wing media ecosystem in the past 24 hours, calling those cynical, personal attacks “really gross and not fair.”

Bongino made his remarks on Fox News’ Hannity in a fiery Thursday night segment where he clashed with fellow guest, Geraldo Rivera. Earlier on Thursday, Geraldo had also publicly called out unnamed “right-wing pundits” for attacking Romney’s faith, telling them, in a somewhat awkward plea: “Dudes chill. He’s allowed to have an opinion dictated-he says-by his deep religious belief.” President Trump also joined in these attacks on Thursday, when he not-so-subtly questioned the sincerity of Romney invoking his faith and God as guiding his decision to vote in favor of the president’s removal.

Bongino, however, started off his appearance with Rivera by holding fast to the president and taking a decidedly less forgiving tone toward Romney’s alleged betrayal.

“I’m here to correct him because I’m the ringer. I come on your show to set Geraldo Rivera straight,” Bongino said. He then went off on a rant excoriating the Republican senator for his decision to join Democrats in voting to remove Trump.

“I’m done being nice. Romney is a snake. Okay? Simple as that,” Bongino said, lashing out. He Krazy Glued his lips to the hindquarters of Donald Trump when he wanted a job. After, after, by the way, Geraldo and Sean, when Mitt Romney pilloried Donald Trump during the campaign with that ridiculous ‘He’s a charlatan’ speech. He still tried to get a job. When Trump turned him down, he had had a vendetta in there ever since. This guy is a two-faced snake who has been on the opposite side of every issue. He will take whatever side of an issue he can to maintain some kind of power and influence in the party. Mitt Romney is the Hillary Clinton of the Republican Party. Just go away, Mitt. We’re done with you.”

“To call Mitt Romney a snake, I think, is so far beyond the pale, Dan” Rivera calmly replied, trying to cool things down. “He’s a sincere guy, a religious guy. He’s got his beliefs…”

Bongino broke in, however, strenuous shaking his head and saying “no.”

“He said his religion deeply informs his decision, why can’t we take him at face value?” Rivera continued, as grim-faced Bongino continued to shake his head in disagreement.

“I’m not knocking the man’s faith. I don’t do that. I can’t get in Mitt Romney’s head,” Bongino said, moments later. “I’m sure his Mormon beliefs are sincere. Hat-tip to him. I mean that, I’m not, I never mess around with that stuff. It’s really gross and not fair.”

However, Bongino’s fleeting defense of Romney left almost as quickly as it came.

“Having said that, he is the one who brought faith into the political argument, Geraldo, not me,” Bongino said. “I wouldn’t go on the floor and then go on the floor of the Senate and spout a bunch of lies that Trump committed a crime worthy of impeachment, that Hunter Biden was somehow any of this malfeasance, where he seemed to give the Bidens a pass. Come on, and then you said Romney is sincere? Come on, really? Mitt Romney has been on the opposite side of every issue. Most Democratic Republican I we have ever had.”

“When I said, when I SAID, WHEN I SAID, Dan,” Rivera shot back, trying to get a word in edgewise, “that I appreciate people who are sincere about their beliefs, to suggest that he was lying when he condemned the president’s action is to deny the fact that what the president did was hinky, it was tacky. It was not pure as the driven snow.”

