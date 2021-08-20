Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin on Friday predicted the arsenal America left behind in Afghanistan would serve terrorists and malevolent actors around the globe for many years ahead.

“We are looking at images of the Taliban — they are holding American M-16 rifles that we have basically resupplied,” Griffin said in a Friday afternoon segment. She pointed out that the group’s relatively scant 70,000 members were “flooded with $85 billion of American weaponry, and not just small arms.”

“Small arms you can get anywhere,” Griffin noted. “It’s the advanced communications, the equipment that you can use to move around the battlefield. That’s something Russia and China would love to get their hands on. There are advanced weapons. You have warplanes that were left behind, you have so much.”

Griffin served as a Mideast correspondent for Fox News in Jerusalem from 1999 until she moved to the Pentagon in 2007. Her work in the region has included extensive stints in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We have just flooded this country with weaponry,” Griffin said, predicting it would “blow back” on the U.S.

“We have left a vacuum, and we do not know where this will end, but I can tell you this. The Taliban are not going to keep their word. The Taliban cannot be relied on. And I fear for every woman and child in that country, because it will be a reign of terror in the coming years.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com