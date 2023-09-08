Fox’s John Roberts Whips Out His Awesome John McEnroe Impression After Segment on US Open Climate Protesters

Fox News covered Thursday’s climate protester disturbance at the U.S. Open on Friday, and it was a great opportunity for host John Roberts to grace us all with his impression of famously angry tennis pro John McEnroe.

The segment on America Reports with co-host Sandra Smith tore into the protesters, who caused a delay in the semifinals match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova when they glued their shoes to the floor of the stadium. Gauff won the match, and had positive things to say about the protesters’ mission and message, as much as she would have preferred it didn’t interrupt her momentum. But her response led Smith, Roberts, and their guest, Washington Examiner contributor Charlie Hurt to wonder how other tennis pros would have reacted.

That’s when the impressions broke out:

Roberts: I would have loved to have seen McEnroe’s reaction to that happening. That would have been classic. Hurt: (laughing) “Are you kidding????” Roberts: “You cannot be serious!!!”

All that was missing was the epic McEnroe mullet! Here is the moment, from Wimbledon 1981:

Meanwhile, a stray Larry Kudlow entered the studio and milled about, talking about Wimbledon in the background, making this a funny, chaotic, and punchy moment on a Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

