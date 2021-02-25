Fox’s Kennedy broke down in an emotional moment when discussing the toll of lockdowns and remote learning on parents and children, calling out a “deeply offensive” comment by a former Biden campaign aide about the political benefits of Covid.

During the Thursday edition of The Five, the Fox Business host expressed her outrage about the Democratic presidential ticket’s approach to the pandemic, initially drilling down into comments by then vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris questioning the legitimacy of the Trump administration’s vaccine approval process.

“Who didn’t get the vaccine, who didn’t get the vaccine because of Kamala Harris?” Kennedy asked, before building into a rant. “Who didn’t get the vaccine because of a righteous criticism? How many grandmothers are sitting around talking about it, because they believe in her and they see what they are doing and they are so impressed with her trajectory and how plainspoken she is, and they don’t get the vaccine. So did that cost lives?”

“Yes!” Greg Gutfeld interjected.

Kennedy then lashed out while referencing an alleged quote from a forthcoming book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes on the 2020 election. According to the pair, Biden campaign aide Anita Dunn privately said that “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to [Biden]” because it allowed the Democratic presidential candidate to contrast his leadership style on the pandemic to Donald Trump’s disastrous mishandling of outbreak.

“And for one of Joe Biden’s advisors to say this is the ‘best thing that ever happened to him,’ tell that to the parents whose kids have committed suicide during the pandemic,” Kennedy continued, her voice noticeably cracking. “It’s beyond…I’m sorry, I don’t have words for it. Because it’s so deeply offensive and they’ll never get their children back.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

