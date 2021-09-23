Fox’s Lara Trump Claims Biden Has Undone Trump Immigration Policies Hours After Peter Doocy Said the Exact Opposite

Fox News contributor Lara Trump claimed that President Joe Biden has undone immigration policies of her father-in-law — just hours after Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy said the exact opposite.

During a segment about the situation at the southern border on Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade — citing a New York Times report — said that when Biden “was drawing up his immigration policies, officials in his cabinet were saying that maybe you should hold on to the Trump policy known as remain in Mexico, at which time they decided he decided not to do that because Trump had become so toxic. So rather than solve the problem, he wanted to play politics.”

Ms. Trump told Kilmeade that the solution to the problem is “to do what Donald Trump did because that was working, finish the wall. We saw that they had to build basically a wall with vehicles down there to stop people from coming over the border. Walls work. We know that. Finish building the wall, keep the remain in Mexico policy, re-implement the policies that the Trump administration had put in because they were working.”

“But Joe Biden couldn’t help himself. He had to do away with every single thing that Donald Trump had put in place,” Trump claimed.

But about 15 hours earlier, Doocy — whom Trump explicitly praised earlier in the same segment for being “at the White House asking real questions” — said exactly the opposite in an exchange with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

When Psaki told Doocy that “The Trump administration’s approach to immigration was inhumane and was immoral,” Doocy responded by asserting that Biden and the Democrats had “Unified control — Democratic control of Congress. Many months in office. You have not even tried.”

At issue in that exchange was the administration’s continued use of Title 42, a public health law that allows for the expulsion of people and goods in order to prevent the spread of communicable diseases — which Psaki said: “is not an immigration policy… it is a health authority, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

