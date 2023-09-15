Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Grills Ramaswamy For Campaigning On ‘Communist China’s’ Surveillance Platform TikTok

Despite once warning of the evils of Chinese-owned TikTok, 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is officially on the app and Fox’s Maria Bartiromo is not happy about it.

Ramaswamy joined TikTok with the help of YouTuber Jake Paul who was encouraging the entrepreneur to connect with potential young voters.

Bartiromo spoke with Ramaswamy about joining the platform on the Friday edition of Mornings with Maria on Fox Business.

“We all remember — this surveillance balloon that flew over our country, that Joe Biden allowed to fly over our military installations for a week. We know that there’s massive surveillance programs underway on American citizens from communist China. And yet, you wrote on X the other day that Jake Paul changed your mind and convinced you to join TikTok,” Bartiromo fumed.

Bartiromo asked if Ramaswamy believed he was now being surveilled by the Chinese Communist Party as a result of joining the app.

“I probably was even before I was on TikTok. The reality is, Maria, American companies like Airbnb are handing over American user data to the CCP as a condition for doing business in China,” Ramaswamy clapped back.

Ramaswamy said he was open to new ideas.

“The GOP talks a lot about reaching young voters. Well, Democrats are doing it far more effectively while the GOP is sitting in its own silo with its head in the sand. One of the things that I’m doing is we are bringing young people along in droves. That’s how we win this election in a landslide,” Ramaswamy declared.

“When I am U.S. president, we’ll make sure that the CCP is not playing these games anymore, that they play by the same set of rules. But I can’t get there just by complaining with vengeance and grievance from the sidelines. We’re going to get in there and get it done from the White House itself,” he added.

