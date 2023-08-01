Fox’s Richard Fowler Schools Outnumbered Panel On Civil Rights Origin of ‘Woke’ During Segment On Anti-Woke Shopping App

Fox News contributor and radio host Richard Fowler schooled his Outnumbered co-hosts on the Civil Rights-era origins of the term “woke” during a segment about an anti-“Woke” shopping app.

Republican Florida Governor and current presidential distant second Ron DeSantis has made battling “woke” things his main identity, and while his audience seems to know what he means when he says it, many have a difficult time defining it. And one smartphone app called “Veebs” has piggybacked on that concept by allowing conservatives to identify and shun “woke” brands while they shop.

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, Fowler used the occasion of a segment about Veebs to ridicule the buzzword by repeatedly professing not to know what the term is supposed to mean to these conservatives — and revealing one deadly-serious meaning that originated during Jim Crow and the struggle for Black civil rights:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: First you have Modelo overtaking Bud Light as America’s beer. Ben and Jerry’s losing 2 billion and Disney losing 900 million. So if people want to vote with their pocketbooks, do it. HARRIS FAULKNER: Richard. RICHARD FOWLER: I mean, there was an interview that Governor Santos gave, I think, last week to another network where he said, I’m not sure what woke is. I don’t know how, he said I know how to find it. Other people define it differently. HARRIS FAULKNER: But he did define it. RICHARD FOWLER: He defined what he defined. HARRIS FAULKNER: He went on to define it. He got credit for, by the way… RICHARD FOWLER: He defined it as “cultural Marxism.” I’m not sure what that.. so… Look, I think we have to define the word first and understand what his exact meaning is before you can say that… HARRIS FAULKNER: What does it mean to you? RICHARD FOWLER: I don’t know. What it means to me? KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It’s your party, they use it all the time! RICHARD FOWLER: I don’t use it. I don’t, because I don’t know what it means. I think what it meant when it was utilized in the. I mean, a couple of years ago was it was like the idea was… It was it was actually created in the early 1950s after a group of Black men were found guilty of a charge. And they were they, were found guilty of things they didn’t do. And they were like, stay woke, keep an eye open because this is happening in our community. All right. It’s come to mean something else now. And so, like I said, in this current version of the word, I have no idea what it means. I don’t know what the app means. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: (inaudible) knows what it means at this. HARRIS FAULKNER: Technically it’s the same thing, but from different points of view. So keep an eye out, stay open, stay woke to whatever aligns with your values. RICHARD FOWLER: Yeah, but. now they’re saying, Oh, so now they’re passing anti-woke policies? I don’t…

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

