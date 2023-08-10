Dave Portnoy celebrated his victorious reacquisition of Barstool Sports alongside an amazed Stuart Varney.

Portnoy broke down the business deal and his plans for the future on the Thursday edition of FOX Business Network’ Varney & Co.

The Barstool President announced the deal on Tuesday, after parting ways with the prior owner, Penn Entertainment. He purchased the company back for just $1 — although there are some strings attached, such as Penn receiving 50 percent of the proceeds from any future sale.

“Here’s how I think it went down. Penn wanted to do a deal with Disney. Disney didn’t want you in the deal. They didn’t want your name there at all. So you took back Barstool. And then that freed up Penn to be bought by Disney for $2 billion. Have I got that right?” Stuart theorized.

“Well, they didn’t buy them. They’re doing the deal. I don’t know exactly. I wasn’t involved in the conversations,” Portnoy replied.

“But you bought back your company,” Stuart said.

“I bought my company back for $1. But we had a great relationship with Penn,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy, who founded Barstool back in 2003, said he originally sold it to Penn for $500 million dollars.

“So you bought it back for a buck?” Stuart said, astonished.

“Correct,” Portnoy said. “It’s a good deal.”

“You kind of pleased with yourself?” Stuart replied.

“I feel good. I’m wearing a nice polo in here. It’s a good day. And it’s good day for Barstool, So I think it’s a good day for Penn as well. But yeah, it it’s definitely a good deal,” Portnoy said.

Stuart asked if Portnoy could share his net worth.

“Well, there’s so much, you know, zeros and stuff, Stuart,” Portnoy replied jokingly.

Watch above via Varney & Co on FOX Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com