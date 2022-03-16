Frequent Tucker Carlson Guest Doug Macgregor Pushes Anti-Semitic Trope in Unearthed Video

Liberal media watchdog Media Matters has unearthed a video of frequent Tucker Carlson Tonight guest Douglas Macgregor pushing an anti-Semitic trope.

Matt Gertz posted on Twitter a video of Macgregor in 2021 blaming “rootless cosmopolitans” for today’s problems. That term has an anti-Semitic bent to it as it echoes the sentiment that Jews control institutions and other levers of power. It was a term used in the Soviet Union against Jews.

He said:

I remembered Philadelphia in the 1960s, then I heard this and something dawned on me. This is a microcosm of everything that’s wrong now in the United States, because we have a huge problem with a class of so-called elites, the people who are wealthy, very wealthy in many cases and they are, as the Russians used to call certain individuals many, many years ago, rootless cosmopolitans.” … These are the people we refer to as Davos, or Davos people. They live above all of this, they have no connection to the country. There is nothing there that holds them in place, and they are largely responsible, in my judgment, for the condition that we are in today.

For those unfamiliar, “rootless cosmopolitans” is an antisemitic euphemism for Jews that was popularized under Stalin in the Soviet Union. Hitler also slurred Jews as disloyal cosmopolitans in his Mein Kampf. There’s exactly one type of person who uses this sort of language. https://t.co/imtn7bQYEW — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 16, 2022

Macgregor, who has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks, was nominated by former President Donald Trump to be Ambassador to Germany only for the Senate to reject the nomination. Macgregor served as a senior adviser in the Pentagon from around mid-November until Joe Biden was inaugurated as president.

Watch above, via Media Matters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com