Friday Night Fury: Trump Tweetstorm Calls Out ‘LameStream Media’, Rails Against Dems Pursuing Impeachment
Trump began his Twitter tirade by retweeting a video clip of Sen. Marco Rubio’s bizarre defense of the president publicly calling for China to investigate Biden, claiming it wasn’t a “real request” and effectively telling the press that the president cannot be taken at his word.
This morning in the Florida Keys, @marcorubio was asked about the President calling on China to investigate @JoeBiden – see his answer 👇@CBSMiami @MiamiHerald @alextdaugherty @MarcACaputo @PatriciaMazzei pic.twitter.com/3t1nTMWixn
— Jim DeFede (@DeFede) October 4, 2019
Trump then moved on to repeating a number of unsourced and unsubstantiated conspiracy claims about the anonymous whistleblower made by Paul Sperry, the former Washington bureau chief for the far right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily.
Where is the LameStream Media on this? https://t.co/Qaak5dvyKC
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019
Then it was time for a few laps of self-praise.
Thank you @robertjeffress! pic.twitter.com/GW4hFDbIpj
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019
Sprinkled in the barrage were more slams against House Democrats like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.
“Pelosi Blatantly Lies During @GMA Interview About Schiff’s Reading of Ukraine Transcript”https://t.co/a6HEwMnEmU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019
And for good measure, Trump threw in some ridicule of Democratic frontrunner Biden, who now clings to a narrow polling lead in the 2020 primary race and who remains the target of the president’s intense lobbying for foreign governments’ investigation.
Too bad! https://t.co/UFHAIlhoCe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019
The frantic, Friday night counterpunching by Trump marked the fitting end to a devastating week for a White House under siege from a rolling salvo of explosive news reports about the Ukraine scandal.
