From Joe Exotic to Joe Biden: Ex-Tiger King Campaign Manager Offers to Arrange Feline Fundraisers for VP

Joshua Dial — former campaign manager for “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic/Joe Maldonado-Passage — has offered to arrange tiger-themed fundraising parties for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dial can be seen in the hit Netflix show managing Mr. Exotic’s novelty political campaigns, and now tells TMZ that he’d be “honored” to offer help like arranging tiger-party fundraisers for Vice President Biden, who is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Dial told TMZ that donors would pay “$5,000 – $10,000, maybe more” for the privilege of playing with a baby tiger.

Asked if any candidates have reached out to him this election cycle, Dial replied “No, no one’s reached out to me at all, no one’s talked to me at all, actually.”

Asked “Why not reach out to Joe Biden?”, Dial said “If Joe Biden wanted to reach out to me, I would be honored, I voted for Obama three times, in the primary and in both general elections.”

“Do you think you could bring some new ideas for the buying campaign?” Dial was asked.

“Yeah I do,” Dial said, noting that even though he’s a libertarian, “I’m also a political operative. And sometimes Democratic values and goals align equally with libertarian.”

Watch the clip above via TMZ.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]