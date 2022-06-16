From Scarface to Hans Gruber, Twitter Has a Field Day Meme-ing Trump Lawyer’s Request to Join ‘Pardon List’

Twitter had a field day making memes out of attorney John Eastman’s reported request to join former President Donald Trump’s “pardon list.”

The request was made after it became apparent plans to overturn the 2020 election would fail, per reports.

Eastman preemptively sought a pardon from Trump last January, according to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) read an email from Eastman to former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani during Thursday’s hearing.

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Eastman wrote after the Capitol was stormed.

The pardon never came.

Twitter wasted no time meme-ing it. Here are some of the better ones.

I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list. If that’s still in the works. pic.twitter.com/ZBklWIRcaj — Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) June 17, 2022

I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list. If that’s still in the works. pic.twitter.com/FWU4PxOSI2 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that’s still in the works.” pic.twitter.com/N1KxElornL — John Moe (@johnmoe) June 16, 2022

“I’VE DECIDED THAT I SHOULD BE ON THE PARDON LIST IF THAT IS STILL IN THE WORKS” pic.twitter.com/PA2a8UC518 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 16, 2022

I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list. If that’s still in the works. pic.twitter.com/fcon6ywV2i — alex kasprak (@alexkasprak) June 17, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that’s still in the works.” https://t.co/NiUlRojoED pic.twitter.com/6c0QbUQRaP — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.” pic.twitter.com/tgPNgzZQMa — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 17, 2022

I have decided I should be on the pardon list, if that’s still in the works pic.twitter.com/VQMuaqmHQA — R/GA (@RGA) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.” pic.twitter.com/MGis0zH4vq — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that’s in the works.” pic.twitter.com/dVg38Ie2cx — Please get the vaxx (っ◕‿◕)っ (@TheyCallMeTarz) June 16, 2022

I HAVE DECIDED THAT I SHOULD BE ON THE PARDON LIST, IF THAT’S STILL IN THE WORKS pic.twitter.com/GUfEW2Nq0q — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) June 16, 2022

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.” pic.twitter.com/FRj1YapDuZ — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) June 16, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com