From Scarface to Hans Gruber, Twitter Has a Field Day Meme-ing Trump Lawyer’s Request to Join ‘Pardon List’

By Kipp JonesJun 16th, 2022, 10:26 pm
 

Twitter Has a Field Day Meme-ing Trump Lawyer’s Request to Join 'Pardon List’

Twitter had a field day making memes out of attorney John Eastman’s reported request to join former President Donald Trump’s “pardon list.”

The request was made after it became apparent plans to overturn the 2020 election would fail, per reports.

Eastman preemptively sought a pardon from Trump last January, according to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) read an email from Eastman to former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani during Thursday’s hearing.

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Eastman wrote after the Capitol was stormed.

The pardon never came.

Twitter wasted no time meme-ing it. Here are some of the better ones.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: