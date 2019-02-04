Fumble! Super Bowl Ratings Tank, Lowest in 10 Years

Thanks to a widely-panned game between a team whose appearances have become old hat, and a team new to its hometown market, the Super Bowl absolutely tanked in the ratings on Sunday night.

According to Nielsen (via Deadline), the big game drew a 44.9 overnight number. That represents the worst early Super Bowl rating since the 2009 clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl LIII — in which the New England Patriots bested the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 — was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. Coupled with an uninspiring halftime show by Maroon 5, and commercials which largely failed to go viral, fans were mostly left without a draw of any kind.

