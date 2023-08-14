Further Fallout From Bombshell Lawsuit Has Lizzo Out of Contention For Year’s Biggest Live Performance

In the wake of a bombshell lawsuit, Lizzo has faced a decline in the streaming of her music and has been dropped from big opportunities.

Earlier this month, Lizzo was named in a lawsuit by three of her former backup dancers who allege the singer created a toxic work environment and put them in uncomfortable situations.

In the complaint, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claim they were terminated shortly after being accused of drinking before shows. Both women deny the accusations. They allege the dancers on the crew were treated much differently than the rest of the team and, at some point, shamed for gaining weight.

Since then, the star has been hit with major backlash from fans and the industry.

According to The Daily Mail, the singer has been reportedly dropped from consideration for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. An NFL “insider” said “talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.”

Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations and called the backlash “gut wrenchingly difficult.”

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo said.

“I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

