Gaetz — Who Led GOP Backlash Against Liz Cheney — Roundly Mocked After Effort Fails

By Josh FeldmanFeb 3rd, 2021, 10:59 pm

The effort to oust Liz Cheney from House Republican leadership failed on Wednesday, following very public support for those efforts from some notable pro-Trump members.

Arguably the most vocal House Republican against Cheney was Matt Gaetz, who literally held a campaign rally in Wyoming to go after her on her home turf.

During his appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast earlier Wednesday, Gaetz claimed “we have the votes to remove Liz Cheney” but that “the Establishment” might “find a way to kick the question, avoid a vote.”

According to multiple reports, Cheney herself wanted the vote, and she ended up decisively winning 145-61.

So people started revisiting Gaetz’s earlier comments to relentlessly mock the Florida congressman:

After the vote, Gaetz appeared with Sean Hannity and said the decision to keep Cheney in leadership “reinforce[s] the power of Washington.”

