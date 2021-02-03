The effort to oust Liz Cheney from House Republican leadership failed on Wednesday, following very public support for those efforts from some notable pro-Trump members.

Arguably the most vocal House Republican against Cheney was Matt Gaetz, who literally held a campaign rally in Wyoming to go after her on her home turf.

During his appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast earlier Wednesday, Gaetz claimed “we have the votes to remove Liz Cheney” but that “the Establishment” might “find a way to kick the question, avoid a vote.”

According to multiple reports, Cheney herself wanted the vote, and she ended up decisively winning 145-61.

So people started revisiting Gaetz’s earlier comments to relentlessly mock the Florida congressman:

Were the votes counted on Dominion equipment? https://t.co/YHYgTMRi8G — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 4, 2021

Smart of Cheney to demand the vote. 145-61 is fairly decisive. https://t.co/szCmnY5og0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz is crying into his Zima tonight. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 4, 2021

Impressive show of strength by Trump, Don Jr. and Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/1KRMNsc0sI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 4, 2021

Jordan, Gaetz et al turned out to be better at spinning the media about how many anti-Cheney votes they had than actually delivering anti-Cheney votes — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 4, 2021

Bad night for Gaetz/Trump/ Jordan/Sedition Caucus https://t.co/aoPF3JJXUI — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 4, 2021

All in all seems like a good night for Liz Cheney. And a bad night for Matt Gaetz. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz said they had the votes to remove Liz Cheney. They did not have the votes. https://t.co/1futbYuY5p — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) February 4, 2021

After the vote, Gaetz appeared with Sean Hannity and said the decision to keep Cheney in leadership “reinforce[s] the power of Washington.”

