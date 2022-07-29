Gallup: Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to ‘Lowest for an Elected President’ In Sixth Quarter

President Joe Biden’s average approval rating during the sixth quarter of his presidency is the lowest for anyone ever elected to the office, Gallup reported Friday.

That is according to data which was collected by the pollster dating back to April of 1954, when Dwight Eisenhower was in his first term.

Biden’s average approval rating from April 20 to July 19 was 40% – lower than former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump, who both polled at 42% at the same point in their respective terms.

Former President George W. Bush’s 75% from April to July of 2002 remains the highest sixth quarter average approval rating Gallup has ever recorded.

Biden’s sixth-quarter average was the “lowest for an elected president,” Gallup said, adding:

During this time, an average of 40% of Americans approved of the job he was doing as president. No president elected to his first term has had a lower sixth-quarter average than Biden, although Jimmy Carter’s and Donald Trump’s ratings were only slightly better, at 42%. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan also averaged below majority approval.

Gallup also noted Biden’s current disapproval rating is 59% among all voters, which is a new record for the president.

His support among independent voters is also at a new low of 31%, while he tied his record low with Democrats at 78%.

The president’s support among Republicans increased slightly from 3% in June to 5% this month.

Gallup’s Jeffrey Jones noted:

Biden has faced a number of challenges as president, and Americans have generally graded his work poorly for the past year, with his average approval rating as president now at 46%. Currently, his public support is the lowest it has been to date. Democrats were already facing a tough environment in this fall’s midterms as they seek to retain their narrow majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Biden’s now weaker approval makes their odds of doing so even steeper.

Gallup polled 1,013 Americans from July 5 to July 26. The survey reported a margin of error at +/- 4 points.

