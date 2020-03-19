GameStop reportedly told its employees in a company memo to keep stores open no matter what during the coronavirus crisis — even during a lockdown — arguing its an “essential retail” company just like supermarkets or pharmacies.

The memo, which was obtained by gaming news website Kotaku, read, “Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.”

“We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification,” the memo continued. “Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

One GameStop employee called the policy “indefensible” in a comment to Kotaku, and the company received widespread condemnation on social media.

lol @GameStop consumers apparently disagree that you are “Essential retail” Close your shit. https://t.co/iZ9UCOq1nA — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) March 19, 2020

Well, @GameStop was already a dying brand, but this basically seals the deal. The callousness of this cannot go without condemnation. Never shopping at a @GameStop ever again.https://t.co/QVyGopzw5J — Kevin Hovdestad (@lackofrealism) March 19, 2020

GameStop is an “essential” business? GTFO https://t.co/tUxEf8JhSk — Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) March 19, 2020

the rationale is literally “people are staying home playing video games in the pandemic so we are essential retail like grocery stores”https://t.co/LWoSsmZvo6 pic.twitter.com/illroiF7tO — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) March 19, 2020

This can’t be for real and yet I know it is … https://t.co/vwf6wrwVms — Nick Tylwalk (@Nick_Tylwalk) March 19, 2020

@gamestopcorp This is an absolute disgrace. If this policy continues I will never do business with your company again. https://t.co/sYHiCh8UGR — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) March 19, 2020

