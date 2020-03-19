comScore

GameStop Tells Employees To Keep Stores Open During Lockdown: ‘GameStop is Classified as Essential Retail’

By Charlie NashMar 19th, 2020, 5:05 pm

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

GameStop reportedly told its employees in a company memo to keep stores open no matter what during the coronavirus crisis — even during a lockdown — arguing its an “essential retail” company just like supermarkets or pharmacies.

The memo, which was obtained by gaming news website Kotaku, read, “Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.”

“We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification,” the memo continued. “Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

One GameStop employee called the policy “indefensible” in a comment to Kotaku, and the company received widespread condemnation on social media.

