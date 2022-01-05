A gang of boozy, vape-blowing influencers has been banned from airline after raging maskless on a flight to Cancun.

Video of the raucous flight went viral, showing passengers standing and dancing in the rows or in the aisle, some recording the partying. One passenger can be seen holding a bottle of Grey Goose. Many of the passengers acted like it was Club Cloud Nine.

A Dec. 30 private charter flight on Canadian low-budget airline Sunwing Airlines from Montreal to Cancun is under investigation by Transport Canada, which regulates the country’s transportation.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behavior on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter. We must take the risks of COVID seriously!” tweeted Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Tuesday.

The passengers could be fined a maximum $3,932.98 per offense, according to Transport Canada in a Tuesday statement.

“Our Government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously,” said Transport Canada. “We have directed our respective departmental officials to immediately launch an investigation into these allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations.”

The regulator also warned that travelers who lie to the Canadian government face a maximum $590,047 and/or six months behind bars if convicted. Travelers face a maximum $786,729 and/or three years in prison if convicted of “endangering the lives of others and causing harm.”

Sunwing canceled the group’s return flight scheduled for Wednesday.

