Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that the FBI won’t be present at school board meetings.

Garland faced questions during what was, at times, a contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing over numerous issues including the Department of Justice publicizing a memo earlier this month announcing a federal government response amid school officials allegedly coming under threat from parents.

Some school board meetings in various locations nationwide have lately been contentious at times over coronavirus protocols and curricula, such as the topic of critical race theory.

“Will FBI agents be attending local school board meetings,” asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the committee’s ranking member.

“No,” replied Garland. “FBI agents will not be attending local school board meetings and there is nothing in this memo to suggest that.”

