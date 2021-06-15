comScore Gavin Newsom Announces California Reopening

Gavin Newsom, Flanked by the Minions and Optimus Prime, Announces California Reopening at Universal Studios

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2021, 3:52 pm
 

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially announced the state’s “reopening day” on Tuesday.

Because he did it at Universal Studios Hollywood, he was flanked by the Minions, characters from the Trolls movies, and, of course, Optimus Prime.

And there was a brief bit of banter between the governor and Optimus Prime before the event kicked off.

Over half of eligible Californians have been fully vaccinated, and Newsom encouraged more people to get the vaccine at Tuesday’s announcement.

“We are here, June 15, to turn the page, to move beyond capacity limits, to move beyond these color coding, move beyond social distancing and physical distancing… [and] move beyond mask coverings and move beyond wearing these masks,” the governor said.

He still advised Californians to be cautious, particularly considering the spread of covid-19 variants, and said, “We need to keep our guard up.”

“We do encourage people in mass, large events, to just be thoughtful, particularly those of you that have not been vaccinated.”

The governor also announced winners of the state’s vaccine lottery.

Newsom is facing a recall election this year. One of the Republicans running against him is Caitlyn Jenner, who recently slammed his leadership during the pandemic.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: