Gavin Newsom, Flanked by the Minions and Optimus Prime, Announces California Reopening at Universal Studios

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially announced the state’s “reopening day” on Tuesday.

Because he did it at Universal Studios Hollywood, he was flanked by the Minions, characters from the Trolls movies, and, of course, Optimus Prime.

California has fully reopened. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HaCjLhGs98 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 15, 2021

And there was a brief bit of banter between the governor and Optimus Prime before the event kicked off.

It’s reopening day in California and I’m at Universal Studios. Where else would I be? 😉 Anyway, Gov. Gavin Newsom (and Opimus Prime?) just arrived to mark the lifting of restrictions, and I think more interestingly to some, to draw winners in the ballyhooed vacinne lottery. pic.twitter.com/i7zhrxY9tO — Elizabeth Chou 🌊 🏖️ ☀️ 🌆 ⛰️ (@reporterliz) June 15, 2021

Over half of eligible Californians have been fully vaccinated, and Newsom encouraged more people to get the vaccine at Tuesday’s announcement.

“We are here, June 15, to turn the page, to move beyond capacity limits, to move beyond these color coding, move beyond social distancing and physical distancing… [and] move beyond mask coverings and move beyond wearing these masks,” the governor said.

He still advised Californians to be cautious, particularly considering the spread of covid-19 variants, and said, “We need to keep our guard up.”

“We do encourage people in mass, large events, to just be thoughtful, particularly those of you that have not been vaccinated.”

The governor also announced winners of the state’s vaccine lottery.

Newsom is facing a recall election this year. One of the Republicans running against him is Caitlyn Jenner, who recently slammed his leadership during the pandemic.

