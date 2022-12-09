Gayle King Says It’s ‘Gotten Very Messy and Very Sloppy’ at GMA Following Bombshell Affair

CBS Mornings host Gayle King is weighing in on the bombshell GMA affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that saw both anchors removed from the air.

King was a guest on the Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when Cohen asked her about the latest news. The clip began to circulate via TMZ.

“All hell is breaking loose over at Good Morning America,” host Cohen exclaimed.

“Oh gosh. Of all the questions — I was hoping you would not talk about this,” King sighed.

“No, no, no, no. But I’m not — I’m not asking you about what’s going on over there. I wanna know when all hell is breaking loose at GMA or The Today Show, Do you come into work and you open the paper and like, ‘Thank God it’s not us?'” Cohen explained.

“No,” King laughed. “No, I mean, I look at the situation and I do say, it’s very interesting what’s happening over there. It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that — you know, because in the beginning I actually thought it was good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

“And I think it’s just — to me, a sad situation cause you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that,” King said.

