Former news and sports anchor Keith Olbermann called on President Joe Biden to resign if he is unwilling to fire Attorney General Merrick Garland in a frenzied rant on Thursday.

The former ESPN and MSNBC host-turned balcony commentator posted a video message aimed at Biden on Twitter in which he called on Garland to be fired.

Olbermann also called on Biden to use a provision in the 14th Amendment to ban former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from every holding office again.

Olbermann wrote, “Real leadership from @POTUS in his 1/6 anniversary speech at this hour would be to call on Congress to pass the bill invoking the Insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment to ban Trump, Gosar, Brooks, Boebert, Cruz and the other traitors from ever again holding public office.”

In a screed about Jan. 6, Olbermann unleashed on Biden and the federal government over what he asserted is an unwillingness to hold Jan. 6 rioters and those who motivated them accountable.

Olbermann said:

Jan. 6, one year. And what have we done with that year? In essence, nothing. Subpoenas issued, ignored, mocked. Traitors, crooks, sadists, racists, gun fetish psychos, seditionist congressmen, plotters of coup d’etat, still strung out on stupidity, and impunity and ready to do it all over again. And they are not even the real problem. We are. One year gone, and if the midterms only go as badly as midterms usually go, only one year left. And where is the special prosector making life a living hell for Bannon, and Miller, Gosar and Boebert, Jordan and McCarthy and Trump? Where is the attorney general giving us not a boilerplate speech but indictments? Where is the Homeland Security chief telling us, yes, Jan. 6 was terrorism, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are terrorists organizations, and no, you’re not crazy, if you and I stormed the Capitol, we would be met by rubber bullets and tear gas.?

Olebamann then asked, “Where is the president who will fire this wooden statue we call Merrick Garland?”

He then called on Biden, who he accused of “sleepwalking” through his presidency, to resign if he is unable to install a justice department head who will carry out justice in a way he finds suitable.

He continued,

Where is the president who knows that the bully understands only fear? Yours and his. And that the only way to stop the bully, to stop the Republicans, to stop the Trumps, to stop the next coup d’etat is to make them fear that they will lose everything they have. Because they have made it clear, America is going to be them, or us. And, goddamnit, Joe! It is your job to make sure it is us. And if you don’t see it that way, resign. We need somebody in your chair who realizes that democracy could be dead a year from right now. We want that to be you. but if it isn’t, the rest of us don’t have any more time to wait, or to waste.

