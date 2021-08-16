General Petraeus to NBC News’ Lester Holt On Afghanistan: The Outcome Is ‘Catastrophic’

General David Petraeus, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan between July 2010 and July 2011, called the outcome in that country “catastrophic.”

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus on Afghanistan: “We must do everything we can with all the resources available to us to ensure that we meet the moral obligation to them.” We’ll have more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT (check local listings). pic.twitter.com/bKZsrjYn5c — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 16, 2021

“It’s also heartbreaking, it’s tragic,” he said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that is scheduled to air in full Monday on NBC Nightly News. “And I do think there were alternative approaches, options, that we in fact should have considered.”

“I’ve counseled those for many years. But we are where we are now and I think what’s most important at this moment in time is to realize that there are many that we have so far left behind,” he continued. “And we must do everything we can with all the resources available to us to ensure that we meet the moral obligation to them.”

