General Petraeus to NBC News’ Lester Holt On Afghanistan: The Outcome Is ‘Catastrophic’

By Jackson RichmanAug 16th, 2021, 3:56 pm
 

David Petraeus Rips Afghanistan Pullout

General David Petraeus, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan between July 2010 and July 2011, called the outcome in that country “catastrophic.”

“It’s also heartbreaking, it’s tragic,” he said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that is scheduled to air in full Monday on NBC Nightly News. “And I do think there were alternative approaches, options, that we in fact should have considered.”

“I’ve counseled those for many years. But we are where we are now and I think what’s most important at this moment in time is to realize that there are many that we have so far left behind,” he continued. “And we must do everything we can with all the resources available to us to ensure that we meet the moral obligation to them.”

Watch the excerpt above, via NBC News.

