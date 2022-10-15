George Clooney Bashes Republican ‘Cruelty’ When Chris Wallace Asks ‘How Worried Are You About Our Democracy?’

Hollywood superstar George Clooney lit into Republican “cruelty” when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked him “How worried are you about our democracy?”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace — released on HBO Max in full on Friday morning — feature Clooney, broadcasting legend Dick Ebersol, and celebrity cheftepreneur Guy Fieri.

In a return to his journalistic roots, Wallace got a little political with Clooney, asking him about the state of our democracy. Clooney referenced the migrant stunts by Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, and decried the “new cruelty” that revels in “owning the liberals”:

WALLACE: It is. It is a hard act to follow. New subject. Yes. How worried are you about our democracy? CLOONEY: I’m worried about it. I’m worried about the coarsening of America. I’m worried about how we celebrate unkindness now. We sort of everybody jumps up and down and cheers when somebody’s owned, you know, own the Libs or you know, yell at some conservative, I’m worried about that I, you know, there’s always been a sort of a certain amount of acrimony between everyone, but it’s, it’s at a level. I worry about things I’ll tell you I look at. So we’re sending, you know, the new joke, the new cruelty is let’s send migrants the people who are seeking asylum, remember legally here? Let’s send them without any warning. You know, because it’s fun to own, the liberals will send him you know, to Martha’s Vineyard, that’ll teach, you know, where Obama’s people and we’ll send them to the vice president’s house with no warning, no health, no, nothing. So I look at where we are in this sort, of coarsening, of our of our discourse, and I find it to be worrying.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 pm.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

