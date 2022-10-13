George Clooney Jokes Amal ‘Screwed Up My Whole Life’ In Revealing Interview With CNN’s Chris Wallace

Hollywood superstar George Clooney joked to CNN anchor Chris Wallace that wife and activist Amal Clooney “screwed up my whole life” by becoming so important to him.

This week’s new episodes of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace premiere on HBO Max on Friday morning, featuring in-depth interviews with Clooney, broadcasting legend Dick Ebersol, and celebrity cheftepreneur Guy Fieri.

In a preview clip of his in-depth interview with Wallace, Clooney opened up about his love for Amal and his children and the vulnerability that brings:

George Clooney: I feel incredibly lucky every day, you know, I feel like you know, I have in my wife, someone who is my best friend and someone who I am terribly in love with. And it’s, you know, we probably because it happened for me later in life. I don’t take any of that for granted any moment of any day. I understand how lucky I am in this is my career and things. And I also and in doing that I also have learned how lucky I am in love. And it took me a while. But Amal walked in and changed everything. Chris Wallace: You said at some point, suddenly someone else’s life becomes more important to you than your own. Is that is that it? Clooney: Sure. Now I got two kids so it’s even worse as you know. It’s uh, Wallace: Yeah, you got all these people whose lives are more important than your… Clooney: Yeah my wife showed up and she screwed up my whole life. Everything has gone wrong since…Yeah, no, look, I think that it’s a really exciting thing in life, to care more about, particularly if you’re an actor, which basically the focus is usually on you. It’s really an exciting thing in life to be able to say and feel really earnestly feel that, that, that their lives, my wife’s life, my kids, is infinitely more important than mine and what they’re doing in their lives and, and I know, parents, all I’m not, this is not a unique thing. I understand that. But, but I it’s also important to always acknowledge it and know it.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 pm.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

