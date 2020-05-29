George Floyd‘s family on Friday lauded the arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, calling it an “overdue step on the road to justice,” but said they expected to see more serious criminal charges filed.

“We expected a first-degree murder charge,” the family said in a statement through attorney Benjamin Crump. “We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested.”

Floyd died on May 25 in police custody. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with his death. Third-degree murder in Minnesota, which is characterized as unintentional, carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison. First-degree murder, which is premeditated, carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

Charging documents in the case indicated Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but that Floyd lost consciousness in less than six minutes.

Three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged. The family said they expected that to change.

“For four officers to inflict this kind of unnecessary, lethal force — or watch it happen — despite outcry from witnesses who were recording the violence — demonstrates a breakdown in training and policy by the city,” they wrote. “We fully expect to see the other officers who did nothing to protect the life of George Floyd to be arrested and charged soon.”

The statement added, “Today, George Floyd’s family is having to explain to his children why their father was executed by police on video.”

