Former President Donald Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos’s wife Simona Mangiante announced Monday night on Twitter, in now-deleted tweets, that the formerly married couple are splitting.

Mangiante, in an initial tweet, wrote, “Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast.”

“I am tired of him and playing his wife…He is a monster t [sic],” she tweeted.

Law&Crime, a sister site to Mediaite, confirmed Monday night that her tweets and remarks were authentic.

“It’s true,” Mangiante told Law&Crime, further specifying that she was no longer staying with the former Trump aid, who spent 12 days behind bars – after being entangled in the Muller probe.

In a series of tweets sent out Monday evening, Mangiante claimed that Papadopoulos used her for “public benefit,” adding that he “disrespect[ed] me and abuse[ed] me.”

Mangiante’s Twitter profile page disappeared for a period of time Monday evening, but late into the night, Mangiante appeared to be back on the platform tweeting about the divorce.

Life lesson: when you give it all, don’t settle for less than everything. I was there to wait for his prison time @GeorgePapa19 but I guess was better today to talk down to me and have @fleccas laugh at me. After all he has more followers :) — Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 10, 2020

Old and deleted remarks from Mangiante via Twitter can be seen below.

