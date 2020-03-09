comScore

George Papadoolous’ Wife Announces Divorce On Twitter: ‘Used Me and Abused Me’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 9th, 2020, 10:39 pm

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos’s wife Simona Mangiante announced Monday night on Twitter, in now-deleted tweets, that the formerly married couple are splitting.

Mangiante, in an initial tweet, wrote, “Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast.”

“I am tired of him and playing his wife…He is a monster t [sic],” she tweeted.

Law&Crime, a sister site to Mediaite, confirmed Monday night that her tweets and remarks were authentic.

“It’s true,” Mangiante told Law&Crime, further specifying that she was no longer staying with the former Trump aid, who spent 12 days behind bars – after being entangled in the Muller probe.

In a series of tweets sent out Monday evening, Mangiante claimed that Papadopoulos used her for “public benefit,” adding that he “disrespect[ed] me and abuse[ed] me.”

Mangiante’s Twitter profile page disappeared for a period of time Monday evening, but late into the night, Mangiante appeared to be back on the platform tweeting about the divorce.

Old and deleted remarks from Mangiante via Twitter can be seen below.

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: