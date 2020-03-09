Former President Donald Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos’s wife Simona Mangiante announced Monday night on Twitter, in now-deleted tweets, that the formerly married couple are splitting.

Mangiante, in an initial tweet, wrote, “Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast.”

“I am tired of him and playing his wife…He is a monster t [sic],” she tweeted.

Law&Crime, a sister site to Mediaite, confirmed Monday night that her tweets and remarks were authentic.

“It’s true,” Mangiante told Law&Crime, further specifying that she was no longer staying with the former Trump aid, who spent 12 days behind bars – after being entangled in the Muller probe.

In a series of tweets sent out Monday evening, Mangiante claimed that Papadopoulos used her for “public benefit,” adding that he “disrespect[ed] me and abuse[ed] me.”

Mangiante’s Twitter profile page disappeared for a period of time Monday evening, but late into the night, Mangiante appeared to be back on the platform tweeting about the divorce.

Life lesson: when you give it all, don’t settle for less than everything. I was there to wait for his prison time @GeorgePapa19 but I guess was better today to talk down to me and have @fleccas laugh at me. After all he has more followers :) — Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 10, 2020

Old and deleted remarks from Mangiante via Twitter can be seen below.

UPDATE — 3/10, 4:58 pm ET: So apparently they’re not divorcing after all?

Regrettably, out of anger, I said some things that were untrue about my husband, George Papadopoulos yesterday.

We're a young married couple who have been through many difficult days as you're aware. It has not been easy adjusting. — Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 10, 2020

Social Media is not the best place to air out our disagreements and I have apologized to him and now to you.I love him deeply and dearly and I know he loves me https://t.co/3XUqXhJ8xd assist us in working things out,we both have agreed to enter into counseling.Keep us in your 🙏 — Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 10, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]