George Santos Just Filed For Reelection — Allowing Him to Continue Raising Money For Expenses Like Legal Fees

Disgraced fabulist Congressman George Santos (R-NY) declared his intentions to run for reelection on Tuesday.

Last month, the Federal Election Commission gave Santos, who has continued fundraising since taking office, until March 14th to decide whether he would seek office again after his campaign hit a fundraising threshold:

According to an FEC review of Santos’ filings, his campaign committee “has no debts from the previous election cycle and has accepted contributions and/or made expenditures in support of your 2024 candidacy in excess of $5,000, thus meeting the definition of ‘candidate’ per Federal Election Campaign Laws.”

On Tuesday, Santos filed the formal paperwork to run in 2024. This comes as multiple investigations are underway after the scandal-ridden congressman was caught on multiple occasions lying about his past and credentials.

Back in December of 2022, Santos reportedly told a group of NY Republican Party leaders that he would not seek reelection.

As more inconsistencies with Santos’ resume came to light, some of his own colleagues in the House wanted him gone too — including most House Republicans from New York.

But just last week, as the deadline to declare his 2024 intentions was growing closer, it appeared Santos may have had a change of heart.

Speaking with CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Santos said running for reelection was a “maybe.”

While the paperwork has been officially filed, this does not mean that Santos has to run for office in 2024, instead, he can freely continue to collect donations for his campaign.

The House ethics committee and the DOJ are already investigating the distribution of campaign funds from Santos’ successful 2022 run, having lent his campaign $700,000 of his own funds.

New York Times reporter Michael Gold noted that while many in politics and the media are raising eyebrows at Santos’s filing, “This doesn’t mean he’ll ultimately run. But it lets him keep raising money to pay for campaign-related expenses, including legal fees, and to pay back the $700,000 loan he gave his campaign.”

