George Santos Says He Would Not Run For Re-Election If He Had Done Something Wrong: ‘I Have a Clean Conscience’

Embattled Congressman George Santos announced his reelection campaign this week and now insists, despite wild fabrications of his resume, his “conscience is clean.”

Santos appeared as a guest on the Wednesday night edition of Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax TV. A portion of the interview began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Look, nobody’s immune to making mistakes in life. I’ve owned up to them. You know, I wish every politician would go on TV and admit when they lie, but they don’t. And with that, they continue to hurt Americans,” Santos said.

“Look if anything, I’ve hurt myself, right?” Santos admitted. “But my campaign was a campaign with promises and with measures I have delivered on every single one of my campaign promises.”

Schmitt continued to push Santos on who he really is.

“I just wanna have a real conversation with you,” Schmitt said. “I wanna understand — you say you lied. You said you made mistakes. I mean, who are you?… Did you lie just to make a better story? I mean, just tell me who you are.”

“I have my story. I am George Santos. I am the son of immigrants,” Santos said. “The kid who came from a basement apartment, worked my butt off to get to where I did. Honestly, I didn’t steal, cheat kill or anything, right?”

Santos began touting his record while in Congress, insisting he’s “doing the job.”

Schmitt referenced a new article from The Daily Beast that brings into question Santos’ campaign finances, which has now become an issue with the FEC.

“I have to ask, would you agree to not run if the charges in the investigations against you were dropped?” Schmitt said.

“I would not run if I thought I have — if I knew I had made or committed any crime. So, that should show you proof that I have a clean conscious moving forward,” Santos said.

Watch above via Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax TV.

