George Santos Staffer Under Fire For ‘Menacing’ Sexual Comments Made to Reporter

Days after disgraced Rep. George Santos was slapped with a 13-count federal indictment, one of his top staffers is in hot water after berating a reporter with lewd comments.

According to The Daily Beast, Vish Burra, Santos’ director of operations will face disciplinary measures for his Twitter exchanges with reporter Jacqueline Sweet.

Sweet has covered several stories on Santos’ web of lies which have dominated his first year in office.

On Wednesday at Santos’ arraignment, Sweet was on the ground covering the story and shared on her Twitter page various updates throughout the day.

According to The Daily Beast, Sweet tweeted about Burra glaring at her in the courtroom. Burra later replied, saying “I knew you were looking into my eyes!”

“Jacqueline couldn’t keep her eyes off me!” he wrote in a now deleted Tweet.

Burra commented on several of Sweet’s posts, claiming in a deleted tweet that Sweet was only at the courthouse to see him.

“Don’t worry, I know I have an effect on your types,” Burra wrote.

Shoe left behind in a Santos scrum pic.twitter.com/7PLL0oZ0Pr — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) May 10, 2023

When Sweet tweeted about a shoe being left behind in the scuffle to interview Santos outside the courthouse, Burra suggested it was Sweet’s own shoe.

“I think it was @JSweetLI who left it behind hoping I would find who it belonged to and return it,” he wrote.

Burra also made suggestive comments about Sweet in a deleted thread interaction with Twitter user @GeorgeSantosstan.

Burra’s online behavior was called out by fellow staff members and a source close to the situation assured The Daily Beast that it would be taken “very seriously.”

Santos’ communication director Naysa Woomer spoke with website on Friday, saying, “This kind of behavior from anyone is unacceptable, much less from a Congressional staffer. Threats of violence of any kind will not be condoned. The tweets have been deleted and disciplinary action will be taken.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com