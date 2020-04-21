ABC’s George Stephanopoulos announced on Tuesday that he’s on the mend after being diagnosed with the coronavirus — and has even tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

The Good Morning America host informed his Twitter followers, “I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks.”

Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 21, 2020

Stephanopoulos announced that he had Covid-19 eight days ago, which came after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, was also diagnosed with the virus.

Stephanopoulos’ tweet comes the morning he appeared on the cover of a New York tabloid with the unflattering headline: “MASK HOLE.”

The New York Post snapped shots of the GMA anchor walking around East Hampton on Monday, with a mask hanging around his neck. That comes after a neighbor spotted him visiting a local drugstore, and more recently he walked his dog on a private golf course.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]