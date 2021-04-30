George W. Bush Torches Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Proposed Caucus Pushing ‘Anglo-Saxon Traditions’: GOP Acting Like it Wants to Be ‘Extinct’

Former President George W. Bush warned that Republican support for the newly-launched America’s First Caucus, supporting “Anglo-Saxon political positions,” could mean “extinction” for the Republican party in an interview with Sarah Isgur and Steve Hayes on the podcast The Dispatch.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), two lawmakers well known for touting conspiracy theories, have been linked to the caucus which released its first policy platform in early April.

Isgur started the segment by asking the former president if he could envision a future, three to five years from now, where he would say “I’m not a Republican” if the Republican party adopts the caucus’ “Anglo-Saxon” traditions and laws.

“No I’d say there’s not going to be a party,” Bush replied. “I know this, that if the Republican Party stands for exclusivity, you know, used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo Saxon Protestant ism, then it’s not gonna win anything.”

Bush noted his success with Latino voters when running for the Governor of Texas as an example of what the party should be striving for, rather than the caucus’ nativist positions. Many of his Republican colleagues said he couldn’t get the Latino vote because of his party affiliation, but Bush proved to be popular among Latino voters throughout his political career.

“The key thing was to let them know that I could hear their voice,” Bush said. “I mean democracy is great in that sense. And, you know, the idea of the kind of saying you can only be Republican if, then, the ultimate extension of that is it ends up being a one-person party.”

Hayes continues the conversation by addressing the increasing number of Republicans in the “Anglo Saxon caucus” who are “hyping up the idea” that President Joe Biden stole the election. More than 50 percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen or “rigged.”

“I guess I’m one of the other 50 percent,” Bush said but also noted that he is still “proud to be a Republican.”

As for the future of the Party, Bush said he thinks Republicans “will have a second chance to govern,” adding that the Biden administration’s fiscal policy is likely to be the uniting factor among Republicans who commonly call for limited government and fiscal responsibility.

Listen to the podcast here.

