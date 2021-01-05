Georgia Congressman: Justice System That ‘Feasts on Black Folks’ Should Treat Trump and Co. Like it Has Treated ‘Negroes’

Georgia Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump and anyone who follows his path should be treated like “negroes” have been treated by the criminal justice system.

On Monday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host told Rep. Johnson that “It would be detrimental to our Party that for the sake of unity, the Biden administration or leadership that ‘Trump did some bad things but look forward,’ it would be so destructive to our party if that is the way we go.”

“You can’t let this behavior slide, you can’t ignore it and hope that it’s not going to happen again. You see what’s shaping up for the future with guys like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who are looking to turn the Trump Republican Party into the Trump Republican party on steroids,” Johnson said.

He went on to add that “We have got to make sure that those who come after Donald Trump know that they will not be allowed to get away with what Donald Trump did, that they will be held accountable. They will be treated, yes, like ‘Negroes’ – they will be perp-walked to the jail, hands handcuffed not in front of them but behind them. They will be booked, fingerprinted, have to make bond, and have to hire a lawyer just like everyone else and go through the system.”

“The system feasts on Black folks, but for once it needs to turn its attention to what this man has done to turn our country into something that we just don’t need to let it get to,” Johnson said. “He can’t be allowed to get away with it because if we allow him to get away it there will be others who try to do the same thing, and we don’t even what them to think about doing what Trump has done.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

