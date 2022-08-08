Georgia DA Busts Giuliani’s Flimsy Excuse to Avoid Grand Jury Testimony Using His Own Twitter Account

Prosecutors in Georgia used Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter account against him after he claimed his doctor advised him against traveling to the state to testify

Giuliani was ordered by a Fulton County court last month to testify before a grand jury on Aug. 9. His testimony is sought as part of an investigation into efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

On Monday, Giuliani filed a motion through his lawyer Robert Costello to delay the testimony.

The former mayor of New York claimed he has been advised not to travel to other states or to fly. He cited a “medical procedure,” and offered a doctor’s note which advised air travel is not recommended.

Stephen Fowler of NPR highlighted a tweet the DA’s office found featuring Giuliani allegedly in New Hampshire last week.

In a response to the motion, the DA’s office cited instances of Giuliani traveling. Prosecutors also claimed two weeks ago – after his procedure – he bought airline tickets to Europe.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office also claimed to have found evidence Giuliani acquired “multiple airline tickets with cash, including tickets to Rome, Italy, and Zurich for travel dates ranging between July 22, 2022, and July 29, 2022.”

Willis’ office said the tickets were purchased after Giuliani’s procedure.

Assistant DA Will Wooten wrote to Giuliani’s attorney, “We do not consent to change the date… We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta.”

The Fulton County DA’s office additionally offered to buy Giuliani as bus ticket to Atlanta.

He is wanted for questioning regarding his role in scheme to replace Georgia’s 2020 electors with so-called “alternate electors” who questioned Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Those electors could have presumably nullified the state’s legal electors, thus creating an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to go along with the effort, and it collapsed after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

