Not only did Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker hide his previously unknown children from the general public, but a report by The Daily Beast says when rumors began circulating and his campaign staff pressed Walker for answers, he lied.

The Beast’s report describes the candidate’s campaign as in utter chaos and Walker’s own staff feeling unable to trust him.

Walker came under intense scrutiny after the Beast released a report that he has a second son, with whom he has virtually no contact. Just one day after this explosive story, the Beast followed up with additional reporting that Walker has at least two more children that were previously unknown to the general public.

According to the Beast, campaign aides working for Walker approached the candidate when rumors began circulating this winter, to which Walker replied that the allegations were false. The campaign staff had expected him to deny the allegations and presented him with documentation verifying Walker’s other child. Finally, the candidate admitted the truth but insisted that there were no other children about which the campaign should be concerned. This turned out to be untrue.

Walker’s campaign has been incredibly controversial for numerous reasons including allegations of domestic violence, lies about his personal business success, and many strange comments about current events.

The Walker campaign has had to use large amounts of resources and time to counter reporting about the secret children, and the Beast details how staffers and donors alike are losing faith in him as a candidate.

One key example is GOP megadonor and Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus. Marcus has already contributed over a million dollars to a pro-Walker super PAC but a source told the Beast that he will not be making another planned donation, as a result of the recent controversies.

Walker won his primary easily last month and has since received the backing of the Republican Party with both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) endorsing him.

The Republican Party continues to invest major fundraising operations in Georgia for Walker, while the Beast reports his own campaign staff doubts his abilities as a Senator and is constantly worried about his outrageous commentary at public events.

