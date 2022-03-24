Voters in Georgia have filed a legal challenge to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) off the ballot, alleging she “engaged in an insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

A 42-page notice of candidacy challenge was filed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger this week. It claims Greene encouraged the storming of the U.S. Capitol last year.

A group called Free Speech For People, citing a clause in the 14th amendment, claims Greene is not eligible to serve in Congress:

The Challengers in this action, registered voters in the 14th Congressional District, submit this written complaint to Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of Georgia, alleging that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, does not meet the federal constitutional requirements for a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives and is therefore ineligible to be a candidate for such office. As set forth below, after taking the oath to defend and protect the Constitution, before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and rendering her ineligible under state and federal law to be a candidate for such office.

The filing further argues that Greene violated section three of the 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause.

“No Person shall be a . . . Representative in Congress . . . who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same,” the clause reads.

The document cites a 2019 article from Salon, which reported Greene posted a video online in which she urged her followers to “flood the Capitol Building” to protest “tyrannical” leaders.

A similar article from CNN is also inserted as evidence Greene is disqualified from office.

Greene, who is still in her first term, has not commented on the candidacy challenge.

Voters in North Carolina have filed a similar challenge to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off of the ballot for the same reason.

