Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera took aim at “right-wing” pundits Thursday over their calls for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to be evicted from the senate adding that those who cite Romney is a “Judas, Brutus & Benedict Arnold” need to “chill.”

Rivera defended Romney’s “profoundly religious” explanation for why he voted in favor to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment, writing on Twitter:

RightWing pundits comparing @MittRomney to Judas, Brutus & Benedict Arnold because of his vote to convict @realDonaldTrump. Dudes chill. He’s allowed to have an opinion dictated-he says-by his deep religious belief. Hope that’s true & not just baloney designed to look like steak. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 6, 2020

A number of outspoken critics of Romney are on Geraldo’s own employer, Fox News: from host Lou Dobbs remarking the senator will “be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever when he was not even a footnote in a footnote otherwise, because of his betrayal,” to primetime host Tucker Carlson going as far as to not even state Romney’s name.

Laura Ingraham another Fox News primetime host doubled down against the senator by floating the idea of running against him in 2024.

Trump ally and Fox News host of Life, Liberty, and Levin, Mark Levin, also riffed that Romney had taken part in an “assault on the Constitution” by taking his vote for impeachment of Trump.

2. Romney believes history will judge him as a courageous lone voice. It won’t. He’ll be seen for what he is: a petty, self-promoting, NeverTrumper who has contributed to the Radical Democrats’ assault on the Constitution. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 5, 2020

Co-host of Fox and Friends Brian Kilmeade added that Romney’s vote had nothing to do with religion but rather “all about personal animosity not about Ukraine misbehavior.”

This is all about personal animosity not about Ukraine misbehavior… please stop invoking religion…its not about being pious its about being petty https://t.co/rmn4l7bUhl — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 5, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. — President Donald Trump’s son — further called for Romney to be booted from the Republican Party, Wednesday after taking the vote against his father.

Trump ally Charlie Kirk echoed Trump Jr.’s sentiment on Romney being evicted from the Senate.

Did you know: Mitt Romney will be the only Senator in US history to vote to convict a president in his own party He should be ashamed of himself RT if the GOP should move to expel him from the Republican Party — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Rivera’s message to all these pundits: ‘Dude’s chill!’

