Geraldo Rivera Defends His Ghislaine Maxwell Tweet and Calls Ben Stiller a ‘Digital Stalker’ for Calling Him Out

By Josh FeldmanJul 22nd, 2020, 3:09 pm

During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump made a rather bizarre comment wishing Ghislaine Maxwell well.

Maxwell, of course, is the Jeffrey Epstein associate currently charged with sex trafficking of young girls. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Recently a judge denied bail, something Geraldo Rivera wasn’t happy about.

And then on Wednesday, Rivera defended the president’s comments as “brave”:

Rivera took to Twitter again Wednesday afternoon to defend his tweet and, uh, also go after Ben Stiller.

Stiller was one of many people who criticized Rivera, tweeting, “Oh Geraldo. For reals?”

That set off a Twitter exchange that led to Rivera accusing Stiller of being a “stalker”:

Rivera then tweeted, “Wake up woke folk. Bail is not a finding of guilt or innocence. The only question for judge is whether accused will show up for trial, at which guilt or innocence is adjudged. #GhislaineMaxwell Has the right to a trial.”

And he called Stiller a “digital stalker.”

Stiller responded by explaining how Twitter works and adding, “I take issue with the President wishing a person accused of Sex trafficking well, and you defending that. Agree to disagree on President wishing sex trafficking defendant well?”

