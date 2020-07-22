During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump made a rather bizarre comment wishing Ghislaine Maxwell well.

Maxwell, of course, is the Jeffrey Epstein associate currently charged with sex trafficking of young girls. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Recently a judge denied bail, something Geraldo Rivera wasn’t happy about.

And then on Wednesday, Rivera defended the president’s comments as “brave”:

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

Rivera took to Twitter again Wednesday afternoon to defend his tweet and, uh, also go after Ben Stiller.

Stiller was one of many people who criticized Rivera, tweeting, “Oh Geraldo. For reals?”

Oh Geraldo. For reals? — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 22, 2020

That set off a Twitter exchange that led to Rivera accusing Stiller of being a “stalker”:

Guessing Geraldo knew her as well… Why else cover for a known pedophile? 🤦‍♂️ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 22, 2020

Dopes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

I think you added an s by mistake — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 22, 2020

Ben you’ve become a stalker. If this is the comedian, what happened to you? You’ve become an intolerant scold. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

Rivera then tweeted, “Wake up woke folk. Bail is not a finding of guilt or innocence. The only question for judge is whether accused will show up for trial, at which guilt or innocence is adjudged. #GhislaineMaxwell Has the right to a trial.”

And he called Stiller a “digital stalker.”

Wake up woke folk. Bail is not a finding of guilt or innocence. The only question for judge is whether accused will show up for trial, at which guilt or innocence is adjudged. #GhislaineMaxwell Has the

right to a trial. Surely even digital stalker @RedHourBen understands that. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

Stiller responded by explaining how Twitter works and adding, “I take issue with the President wishing a person accused of Sex trafficking well, and you defending that. Agree to disagree on President wishing sex trafficking defendant well?”

I’m not digitally stalking you, it’s just… Twitter. You tweet, someone responds…? I take issue with the President wishing a person accused of Sex trafficking well, and you defending that. Agree to disagree on President wishing sex trafficking defendant well? — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 22, 2020

