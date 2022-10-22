‘Get Better For Next Time!’ Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Torpedoes Maggie Haberman ‘Fake News Book’ With Steel-Trap Evidence

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly torpedoed what he called New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman‘s ‘Fake News Book’ with the sort of ironclad case that you’d expect from Perry Mason or some other more modern reference.

Haberman has been making the rounds to promote the release of her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

And conservative media types have found a new hobby in trashing that book. On a recent edition of Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Reports, host Greg Kelly seemed to promise big when he said he likes to pick apart books like Haberman’s for “all the mistakes and weird observations and things that don’t make sense.”

But he rested his case after pointing out a single incidence that was apparently devastating enough on its own:

GREG KELLY: All right. The hottest book right now, they say they’re pushing I don’t know if it’s really being read. Is that Maggie Haberman book on Trump? Take a look. KRISTEN WELKER: Author and New York Times senior political reporter Maggie Haberman has been covering Trump since her days at The New York Post in the 1990s. Her new book, Confidence Man The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America and Maggie is here. Welcome back to Meet the Press. Here is the book. Maggie Haberman, congratulations. GREG KELLY: All right. So so far I’m reading it. I do like to look at these books and see all the mistakes and weird observations and things that don’t make sense. And it starts pretty early in the book, right off the bat, stuff that they’re portraying as exclusive and never seen or heard before. I read in the newspaper six years ago, she’s treating it like a scoop. Let’s start with Mr. Trump. The hurricane. Okay. So back in 2016, there was this profile on Donald Trump. They interviewed his friends. It was by a guy named, I think, Alan Feuer or something like that. And it came out again in 2016. All right. And here’s what they said about Donald Trump. This is from Richard Lefrak, a friend of Donald Trump’s. Here’s how he characterized him. “He’s the kind of guy who likes throwing hand grenades in the room,” Mr. Lefrak said. “There’s a lot of intensity and energy, a lot of publicity and other stuff. Being friends with Trump is like being friends with a hurricane.” That was six years ago. So I pay the 25 bucks for Maggie’s book and I’m reading through it. I’m expecting new information, and I read the following. “Being close to Trump was like being friends with a hurricane,” one longtime friend told me. Well, The New York Times told me in 2016 that that friend had a name, Richard Lefrak, and he didn’t just tell Maggie. He told the whole world. What’s going on here? Not good. Not good. Get better for next time.

Mr. Lefrak did indeed tell Alan Feuer in 2016 that “Being friends with Trump is like being friends with a hurricane,” proving conclusively that Lefrak either gave an almost identical quote to Haberman without agreeing to be named — or someone else in Trump’s orbit heard the quote and liked the way it sounded.

Either way, get better for next time.

Watch above via Newsmax.

