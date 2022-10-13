NFL broadcasting legend Dick Ebersol and CNN anchor Chris Wallace had some constructive criticism for commentator Tony Romo, whom Ebersol said needs to “Get (his) head in the game!”

These latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max — which will release in full on Friday — feature Ebersol, Hollywood star George Clooney, and celebrity cheftepreneur Guy Fieri.

In a preview clip of his in-depth interview with Ebersol, Wallace agreed that while Romo — in his 6th season as a CBS analyst — is a talented broadcaster, something is missing:

Dick Ebersol: I’ve known Tony Romo, since he first got to the pros. He’s an unbelievably engaging guy, he should have been a terrific, great broadcaster. Something’s happened since he got into that chair. And it doesn’t seem like he’s into it. Like he was on his way up. He does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be. The thing that makes Michaels great, Buck great, and all these guys are they’re really, they’re really storytellers. And Tony has gotten further and further away from that I think.

Chris Wallace: That’s interesting you say that, because I’m very much in a minority, I kind of feel the same about Tony Romo, which is, there’s a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of predicting the play, but I don’t really feel we’re watching the game together.

Ebersol: I’d love to be his producer for about six months. I think I could cure this quickly.

Wallace: What would you say to him?

Ebersol: Get your head in the game. I mean, you’ve really got to work hard to be prepared. I’m sure I’ll get all kinds of phone calls and notes and stuff like that. But that is how I feel and, you know, I’m sort of a veteran of the Wallace family.

Wallace: But I was gonna say that…

Ebersol: You didn’t have to press hard.

Wallace: If there’s anybody else you’d like to say controversial things about you know?

Ebersol: No, but this is one that this is somebody who should be an announcer for the ages, but clearly has lost his passion for it. And I would have him in my office often not to kick his ass, but just to keep reminding him of what put him there in the first place.