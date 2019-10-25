comScore

Giuliani Butt-Dialing an NBC Reporter Draws Absolutely Priceless Mockery: He ‘Keeps Talking Out of His A**’

By Josh FeldmanOct 25th, 2019, 3:52 pm

Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed a reporter and people can’t get enough of it.

Giuliani, per NBC News, trashed Biden and talked about needing money in the call.

Needless to say, there was much pointing and laughing among the bewildered reactions:

