Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed a reporter and people can’t get enough of it.

Giuliani, per NBC News, trashed Biden and talked about needing money in the call.

Needless to say, there was much pointing and laughing among the bewildered reactions:

the shot is good, the chaser elevates the entire thing into the stratosphere https://t.co/RKmJknei4l pic.twitter.com/EXT8IchKji — Mark Berman (@markberman) October 25, 2019

Found the whistleblower: Rudy’s ass https://t.co/Hp3lHTzELy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2019

how is he a real person https://t.co/mV4aiSOuA7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 25, 2019

Rudy, you can butt dial me if you’d like — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 25, 2019

Rudy is killing it at this lawyer thing lately. Just crushing it https://t.co/7m1kpoDCZV — Quid Pro Joe (@JoePerticone) October 25, 2019

Rudy keeps talking out of his ass, etc…etc…. https://t.co/pOir2vA2hG — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 25, 2019

who could be behind this giuliani story — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 25, 2019

And I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing … we need money. https://t.co/vyan9ksime — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) October 25, 2019

we’ve officially entered “producers of scripted TV would reject this for not being believable enough” territory https://t.co/0tWxSAENnb — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) October 25, 2019

The real victim here is @TheOnion which is being outdone by real life https://t.co/tx6vXwwmtc — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) October 25, 2019

This is a true golden age of Elderly Excellence. https://t.co/DLpGltSmC9 pic.twitter.com/r3lj3fcP43 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 25, 2019

dddadddddds

While we’re telling Rudy butt dial stories… he once texted me a voice memo recording of himself talking to a guy. I couldn’t make any sense of it or figure out how he managed to text me a recording inadvertently. https://t.co/SZT09jnOEv — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 25, 2019

We… worked on these FOIAs for a year… and… he just butt-dialed it out.https://t.co/4j3LU4hMcB — American Oversight (@weareoversight) October 25, 2019

