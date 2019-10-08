Giuliani Trashes WaPo in Tweetstorm, Invokes Salem Witch Trials: ‘Welcome to McCarthy II’

Rudy Giuliani went on a tear on Twitter this afternoon over what he described as upcoming Washington Post reporting on him “to discredit” him, as well as the anticipated testimony from a whistleblower to the House Intelligence Committee.

Giuliani called the Post “corrupt,” said they asked him questions about his pending divorce, and said they’re asking him questions while not holding Joe Biden accountable:

The corrupt WP is tirelessly working on stories to discredit me. Stooping so low as to actually ask me about my pending divorce, to see if it affects my work. It doesn’t. Meanwhile, they don’t hold Biden accountable to answer questions about 4 decades of selling public office. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 8, 2019

He invoked both the Salem witch trials and the Soviet Union before saying, “Welcome to McCarthy II.”

Even Salem witch trials didn’t use anonymous testimony. The accused had to be confronted by a witness willing to put their name and reputation behind the charges and then had to be available for cross examination. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 8, 2019

Ah, the Soviet Union had trials with anonymous, unnamed witnesses. Welcome to McCarthy II. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 8, 2019

Earlier today, Giuliani spoke to the Post after Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham invited him to speak to the committee:

Giuliani tells me he won't testify or give documents to impeachment hearings being led by Schiff & would welcome legal fight over contempt. Others won't cooperate either, he says. "The position I'm stating now is the position of the administration." https://t.co/koifkuDDSe — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019

Giuliani says he wants to testify in front of Lindsey Graham's Judiciary Committee. “Graham wants me to lay out in one place, in one time the Ukrainian collusion and the Biden corruption,” Giuliani said. “I appreciate Lindsey offering the opportunity to lay the whole case out.” https://t.co/BpLIUk1FXr — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019

Giuliani saying he won't testify or give documents — and that administration plans to stop others from doing so — will invariably set off a legal showdown. "Let them hold me in contempt," Giuliani said. "We'll go to court. We'll challenge the contempt." https://t.co/koifkuDDSe — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com