comScore

Giuliani Trashes WaPo in Tweetstorm, Invokes Salem Witch Trials: ‘Welcome to McCarthy II’

By Josh FeldmanOct 8th, 2019, 2:21 pm

Rudy Giuliani went on a tear on Twitter this afternoon over what he described as upcoming Washington Post reporting on him “to discredit” him, as well as the anticipated testimony from a whistleblower to the House Intelligence Committee.

Giuliani called the Post “corrupt,” said they asked him questions about his pending divorce, and said they’re asking him questions while not holding Joe Biden accountable:

He invoked both the Salem witch trials and the Soviet Union before saying, “Welcome to McCarthy II.”

Earlier today, Giuliani spoke to the Post after Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham invited him to speak to the committee:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: